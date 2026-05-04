Aravakurichi Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Aravakurichi here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Aravakurichi in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
Awaited
Boopathy S
IND
Awaited
Elango R
DMK
Awaited
Karthikeyan P
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Kathiresan M
IND
Awaited
Kaviyarasu T
IND
Awaited
Kirubananth S
IND
Awaited
Manikandan T
IND
Awaited
Mathiyalagan P
IND
Awaited
Mohankumar K
IND
Awaited
Murugesan R
IND
Awaited
Naren S
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
Narendrakumar G
IND
Awaited
Natarajan P
IND
Awaited
Natchimuthu V
IND
Awaited
Praveen S
IND
Awaited
Ragupathi S
IND
Awaited
Rajasekaran N
IND
Awaited
Rajendaran N
IND
Awaited
Ramalingam V
IND
Awaited
Ravi Ag
Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi
Awaited
Sakthivel R
Viduthalai Kalam Katchi
Awaited
Selvakumar K
AIADMK
Awaited
Silambarasan P
IND
Awaited
Sivalingam T
IND
Awaited
Sowmiya R
IND
Awaited
Suganya S
BSP
Awaited
Tamilarasan M
IND
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Aravakurichi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Aravakurichi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 91.77% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Aravakurichi assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Aravakurichi with a margin of 24816 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Aravakurichi assembly elections?
Aravakurichi Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Elango. R
Annamalai. K
24816
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
Bharatiya Janta Party
Aravakurichi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Aravakurichi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.