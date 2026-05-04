Karur Aravakurichi Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Arasumani G IND Awaited
Arivalagan M IND Awaited
Asiya Begum All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Boopathy S IND Awaited
Elango R DMK Awaited
Karthikeyan P Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Kathiresan M IND Awaited
Kaviyarasu T IND Awaited
Kirubananth S IND Awaited
Manikandan T IND Awaited
Mathiyalagan P IND Awaited
Mohankumar K IND Awaited
Murugesan R IND Awaited
Naren S Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Narendrakumar G IND Awaited
Natarajan P IND Awaited
Natchimuthu V IND Awaited
Praveen S IND Awaited
Ragupathi S IND Awaited
Rajasekaran N IND Awaited
Rajendaran N IND Awaited
Ramalingam V IND Awaited
Ravi Ag Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Sakthivel R Viduthalai Kalam Katchi Awaited
Selvakumar K AIADMK Awaited
Silambarasan P IND Awaited
Sivalingam T IND Awaited
Sowmiya R IND Awaited
Suganya S BSP Awaited
Tamilarasan M IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Aravakurichi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Aravakurichi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 91.77% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Aravakurichi assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Aravakurichi with a margin of 24816 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Aravakurichi assembly elections?

Aravakurichi Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Elango. R Annamalai. K 24816
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Bharatiya Janta Party

Aravakurichi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Aravakurichi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.