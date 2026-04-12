Amarnath Yatra 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the dates for the sacred Amarnath Yatra on Sunday. The annual pilgrimage is set to run for an extended 57 days this year, from July 3 to August 28. The shrine in south Kashmir draws lakhs of devotees every year and authorities have assured enhanced facilities and extensive security and logistical preparations.

Extended duration and shrine board decision

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), chaired by Manoj Sinha, finalised the schedule at a key meeting. “The Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28,” Sinha stated, noting the slightly longer span compared to previous years. The first puja marks Jyeshtha Purnima on June 19, building spiritual anticipation.

Know more about the mandatory registration process and eligibility criteria

Pilgrims aged 13 to 70 qualify, with mandatory registration starting April 15 for safety and crowd management. Options include online via the official SASB website or at 556 bank branches nationwide. Partner banks- Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank- will handle enrollments, ensuring accessibility across India.

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Twin routes: Pahalgam and Baltal

Devotees choose from two tracks- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag, offering scenic meadows, or the steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal for quicker access. Both converge at the 3,888-metre-high cave, testing endurance amid high-altitude challenges.

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Authorities gear up for record footfall, focusing on security, medical camps and eco-friendly measures post-past disruptions. The holy yatra symbolises devotion to Lord Shiva, fostering national unity. Manoj Sinha urged devotees for early registration to avoid last-minute rushes.