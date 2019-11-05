‘We don’t roam empty-handed’: Akash Vijayvargiya triggers fresh controversy

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested in June for thrashing a civic official with a bat. (File Photo/PTI)

Akash Vijayvargiya news: Months after he was arrested for thrashing a civic official with a cricket bat, BJP Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya kicked up a fresh controversy threatening the Kamal Nath government over alleged inflated electricity bills and crop loss due to heavy rains in the state. During a protest against the state administration over issues of crop loss and power bills, Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, said the state government must address the problems of people at the earliest. He said farmers of the state should be compensated for the loss caused by unseasonal rains.

“Despite erratic electric supply in the state, people are getting inflated bills worth lakhs. This problem should be solved immediately or else you (government) know that we don’t roam around empty-handed,” Akash said.

The remark gave an opportunity to the Congress to target the BJP. Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Neelabh Mishra said that it seems Akash Vijayvargiya is yet to learn any lessons from the past incident. “It seems the anarchist behaviour of its representatives in public is acceptable to the BJP,” Mishra said.

In June, Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) with a cricket bat while opposing the civic agency’s decision to demolish a dilapidated house. The incident was widely reported following which he was arrested. The 34-year-old leader was granted bail a few days later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without taking Akash’s name, had also expressed his displeasure over the incident. Addressing a BJP Parliamentary Party meet in New Delhi, PM Modi had said,” I don’t care whose son was behind the incident, it was completely unwarranted and not acceptable.”