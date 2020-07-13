AIMIM MP proposes construction of hospital instead of Bal Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad

Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai had reviewed various projects of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation including the memorial.
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday proposed construction of a hospital here in Maharashtra instead of the proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. Last week, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai had reviewed various projects of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation including the memorial.
“Constructing a hospital on the land of CIDCO (a state government body) will be the true tribute to Bal Thackeray.
The hospital can be named after the Sena founder. Common citizens need a hospital more than a memorial,” he said.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader also accused the Sena-led state government of having
misplaced priorities.
When contacted, senior Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire said the memorial would come up anyway.
“This memorial is for Balasaheb Thackeray’s contribution for Maharashtra. Jaleel always opposes our projects. The project will continue,” he said.
