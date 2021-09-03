After Gas-Diesel-Petrol, now Rahul Gandhi corners Modi government over unemployment

Rahul also shared a news screenshot with his tweet which showed that 15 lakh people lost their jobs in August.

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi today cornered the Modi government over rising unemployment. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that the Modi government is harmful to employment as it only favours businesses that benefit his friends. The opposition leader has been criticising the government over various issues including inflation and economic policies.

“Modi government is harmful to employment. It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them,” said Rahul. A pretence of self-reliance is expected from the people of the country, he said in his tweet in Hindi, adding, “issued in the public interest”.

The Congress has been vocally criticising the Modi government over rising fuel prices and farmers’ issues.

“The BJP government is increasing the price of LPG every month. Petrol and diesel prices increase 60-70 times in 3-4 months. But the rate of sugarcane of the farmer did not increase for 3 years?” said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi yesterday.

Rahul Gandhi had said that only the government’s industrialists friends are benefitting from the price rise and people should question the government. “GDP – gas-diesel-petrol prices continue to rise, Beneficiaries are industrialist friends. Question the person who is responsible!” said Rahul Gandhi.