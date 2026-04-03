Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Friday night, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, officials said.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, occurred around 9:45 pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

An official in J-K said the quake was of 5.9 magnitude.

The epicentre of the quake was Afghanistan at a Latitude of 36.398 degrees North and a Longitude of 70.878 degrees East, the official said.

The depth of the quake was 150 km, he added.

“I felt a strong jolt which lasted for a few seconds,” Baldev Chand, a Chandigarh resident who lives in a flat on the second floor, said.

Ajay Kumar, who lives on the 11th floor of a residential building in Zirakpur, Punjab, said, “The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down but the tremors stopped soon.”