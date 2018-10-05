21 IORA countries adopt the Delhi Declaration on Renewable Energy; to tie up with ISA members

21 IORA countries adopt the Delhi Declaration on Renewable Energy

As many as 21 countries in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Thursday adopted the Delhi Declaration on Renewable Energy, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry said. These nations in the Indian Ocean Region adopted Delhi Declaration post the 2nd IORA Renewable Energy Ministerial Meeting held at the 2nd Global Re-Invest India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Investors’ Meet & Expo at Greater Noida, the ministry said in a statement.

The Delhi Declaration on Renewable Energy in the Indian Ocean Region calls for collaboration among IORA member states in meeting the growing demand for renewable energy in the Indian Ocean Littoral, development of a common renewable energy agenda for the Indian Ocean region and promote regional capacity building.

The declaration also calls for promotion of technology development and transfer, strengthening of public private partnerships in renewable energy and collaboration among IORA member states and the member nations of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). IORA member countries also resolved to collaborate with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Power Minister R K Singh, Dr. Nomvuyo N Nokwe, Secretary General, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA); Thembisile Majola, Deputy Minister of Energy of South Africa, Ministry of Energy, South Africa; Md. Shahriar Alam M.P., State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh participated in the ministerial meeting. Ministerial representatives from Iran, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Yemen also spoke at the meeting.

As per the declaration adopted, IORA member nations will collaborate with the ISA member nations to exchange knowledge and share views and potential interests in the renewable energy sector; paved by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between IORA and ISA on October 3 2018, with a focus on joint capacity-building programs, research & development activities in solar energy and exchange of best practices.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association was set up with the objective of strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean Region with 21 Member States and 7 Dialogue Partners.

India, Australia, Iran IR, Indonesia Thailand, Malaysia, South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Singapore, Mauritius, Madagascar, UAE, Yemen, Seychelles, Somalia, Comoros and Oman are members of the IORA.