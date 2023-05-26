Why personalized healthcare support is a must after Covid-19?

By Dr. Vivek Srivastava

Global healthcare systems have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also brought attention to the need for individualized healthcare support. Personalised healthcare has gained popularity in the post-pandemic period as the technological improvements have caused a paradigm change in the medical industry resulting in the delivery of efficient treatments. For the consumer, personalized health care means being recognized as a unique individual with a unique health history and circumstances, receiving relevant content and a hassle-free experience, and achieving better health outcomes.

Digital technology has revolutionized the field of nutrition and health. Real-time data transmission and cost-effective convenience have enabled digital healthcare solutions to improve individual well-being. These solutions range from wearable gadgets and ingestible sensors to mobile health applications and artificial intelligence. Technology giants like Google are driving the digital health revolution through platforms like Google Wear and Fit, investing in the health-tracking wearables market. The integration of digital technology has provided accessible and personalized tools for individuals to monitor and enhance their nutrition and overall wellness.

The current market state of personalized healthcare

The personalized nutrition market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Continuous technological advancements pose challenges for vendors as consumers demand ongoing product upgrades. Currently, the market is dominated by international players with a global presence. These players leverage innovative technologies, including machine learning and “omics” technologies like proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics, to analyze individuals’ dietary intake and predict their response to it. In recent times, there has been a significant increase in businesses seeking to establish themselves in the personalized nutrition sector, particularly in the rapidly developing regions of APAC and Latin America, as they strive to expand their market reach and enhance their market share.

In the context of the personalized nutrition market, India is emerging as a promising market with immense growth potential. The country’s large population, increasing health awareness, and rising disposable incomes are driving the demand for personalized nutrition solutions. As a result, several international players are expanding their presence in India to tap into this growing market and cater to the specific dietary needs and preferences of the Indian population.

Why is personalised heathcare the need of the current time?

Tailored Treatment: Every individual is unique, and their healthcare needs can vary based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Personalized healthcare provides treatment plans specific to each individual, increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes and minimizing adverse reactions.

Healthcare Cost Reduction: Over time, personalised healthcare may help to lower healthcare expenditures. Hospitalisations, ER visits, and expensive procedures can be reduced by introducing preventative measures, identifying high-risk patients, and providing tailored therapies. Additionally, personalised medicine might aid in avoiding unsuccessful therapies or drugs that might be expensive and only have marginal advantages for some people.

Improved efficiency of treatment: Personalised healthcare can maximise the efficacy of treatment by taking into account a patient’s unique health profile. It lets medical professionals to choose the best treatments, drugs, and interventions for each patient, leading to better outcomes. It has been demonstrated that personalised medicine improves treatment response rates, raises survival rates, and reduces the need for pointless interventions or treatments.

Technologies and Data Advances: Personalised healthcare makes use of technological advances including genomics, wearable technologies, electronic health records, and data analytics. These technologies make it possible to gather and analyse enormous volumes of patient data, giving vital information on each person’s health profile and response to therapy. Personalised healthcare is anticipated to improve in accuracy, accessibility, and efficacy as technology develops.

How personalised technology revolutionize healthcare?

Personalised technology has the power to revolutionize the way healthcare is provided for both common and incredibly rare diseases, while also improving patient outcomes and overall effectiveness. Here are some key ways in which personalized technology can bring about this revolution:

1. Precision Medicine: PM as a medical practice centred on the individual’s characteristics, leading to improved effectiveness of diagnostics, treatment and prevention, added economic value, and equitable access for all citizens. Personalized technology enables precision medicine by tailoring medical treatments to individuals based on their unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Considering the increasing importance of the new technology, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the Precision Medicine Initiative, highlighting the potential of personalized medicine to revolutionize healthcare.

2. Remote patient monitoring: Personalized technology, such as wearable devices and telemedicine platforms, enables remote patient monitoring, allowing healthcare providers to collect real-time data on patients’ vital signs and health status. A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that remote patient monitoring reduced hospital readmissions by 50% among heart failure patients.

3. Early detection and predictive analytics: Utilising AI and predictive analytics, personalised technology may examine health data to spot patterns, trends, and illness early warning indications.An analysis of electronic health records using machine learning algorithms demonstrated that diseases like diabetes can be properly predicted several months in advance, according to a study published in Nature Medicine.

4. Health Tracking and wellness: Wearable technologies, smartphone apps, and personalised health monitors give people the ability to monitor their health and wellness. Researches have also shown that Personalised health tracking interventions were helpful in boosting physical activity, weight loss, and medication adherence.

Personalised healthcare; the future

The demand for individualised healthcare help in the wake of the catastrophe has been highlighted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Personalised healthcare approaches can enhance patient outcomes and general societal health by taking into account the various long-term health impacts, recovery trajectories, mental health difficulties, and needs for preventative care. Investment in specialised assistance not only improves the wellbeing of the individual, but also fosters resilience, averts potential health issues, and optimises the use of resources within healthcare systems. As we move forward, individualised healthcare assistance should be a mainstay of post-COVID-19 care, allowing us to address the particular difficulties that each person has as they make their way towards recovery.

(The author is a Senior Vice President: Innovation -Business Strategy and Scientific Affairs, Zeon Life Sciences. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)