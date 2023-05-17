Not sleeping enough? You are at risk of Alzheimer’s

Sleep is extremely important for not just your physical health but also your mental health. A new study has revealed that people who spend less time in deep sleep are more likely to get stroke, Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline.

However, the study does not prove that sleep apnea can change the function of the brain. But it points out an association between the two.

According to the study, slow-wave sleep and severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is associated with “white matter abnormalities in predominantly cognitively unimpaired older adults,” which may contribute to greater risk of cognitive impairment, dementia, and stroke.

The findings of the study were published in the Neurology journal.

Sleep apnea is a serious condition in which the breathing of the affected person repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a whole night of sleep, this might be sign of sleep apnea and you should immediately consult a doctor.

According to media reports, study author Dr. Diego Z. Carvalho, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a member of the American Academy of Neurology maintains that these biomarkers are sensitive signs of early cerebrovascular disease.

Also Read Over 10 million older adults aged 60 or more may have dementia in India

Dr. Carvalho maintains that currently there is no treatment for these changes in the brain. Consequently, there is a need to find ways to prevent them from happening or getting worse.

During the study, researchers also examined how long people were in their deep sleep stage which is an important marker for sleep quality.