Ayurvedic drug offers non-surgical relief to ascites patients

By Rahul Chhabra

Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for spreading India’s soft power and age-old knowledge across the globe, a study has shown that an ayurveda drug can help mitigate the need for painful, invasive surgery in patients suffering from a disease that leads to ballooning of abdomen due to collection of fluid.

Ascites, a condition in which fluid accumulates in spaces within the abdomen, can be treated through range of herbal formulations along with Neeri KFT, a team of researchers from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Mysuru said in their latest finding.

The study, published in latest issue of ‘Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences’, was conducted by Professor Siddesh Aradhyamath, Assistant Professor Komala A and researcher Mallinath I T. Herbal drug Neeri KFT not only aided in saving kidney from further damage due to ascites but also helped in excreting the collected fluid from the abdomen, the study showed.

Ascites usually occurs when the organs that filter body waste stop working properly, leading to a build-up of fluid in the space between the abdominal lining and organs. The ailment afflicts around 60 per cent of people with cirrhosis within 10 years of their diagnosis, and the two-year survival rate is 50 per cent. AIMIL Pharmaceuticals’ Dr Sanchit Sharma said Neeri KFT has proven to be effective in strengthening the kidney as well as clearing toxic fluids from the body. The formulation includes herbs such as Makoi, Sigru, Punarnava, Varun, Sirish and Sariva, also known for their diuretic properties.

In most ascites patients, a painless swelling in the abdomen starts developing and it leads to weight gain, loss of appetite and breathlessness.The findings of researchers from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital are likely to boost Union health ministry’s efforts to increase facilities for treatment, especially with a push to set up over 2,000 dialysis centres at district-level hospitals.

In recent times, many other studies on ayurvedic formulations have underlined the benefits from affordable herbal medicines. In a country like India where 17 people in every hundred citizens suffer from some form of kidney disease, a growing use of ayurvedic medicines promises to reduce the load on the already-stressed health infrastructure, say public health experts.