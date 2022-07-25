How uncontrolled diabetes makes varicose veins worse?

By Dr. Rajan Modi

In the below article, we tell you if there is a link between diabetes and varicose veins. Read on to know more about this and pay enough attention to your health, if you have diabetes. It will be imperative for you to control those high blood sugar levels and lead a healthy life. Not doing so can invite further health complications. So, take charge of your health on an immediate basis.

A large number of people are known to have diabetes. One having diabetes will experience negative consequences. Are you aware? Prolonged diabetes that is high blood glucose levels can weaken or damage blood vessels. These weakened blood vessels make the veins more prone to infection. If you have diabetes then your veins and blood vessels can get inflamed and weak. Moreover, advanced tissue can cause nerve and tissue damage. This mainly happens in the legs where varicose veins problems are commonly seen. Risk factors for varicose veins causes are genetics, age, gender, pregnancy, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles. Diabetes is not a direct risk factor but leads to further complications in people with varicose veins. Some people with diabetes may get chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which increases the risk of varicose veins. Many people with diabetes will have varicose veins that are twisted, enlarged veins causing pain, weakness, and overall discomfort. Weight gain as a result of diabetes can lead to varicose veins that put pressure on the immune and circulatory systems.

Uncontrolled diabetes can worsen one’s varicose veins: High levels of blood glucose levels will travel via the circulatory system, damage the veins and delay blood passing through some smaller blood vessels in the legs and feet. There will be sugary consistency in the blood that can cause plaques to form in the arteries and veins already compromised by varicosities. This causes blood clots and more swelling, discomfort, and problems with blood flow. So, diabetes doesn’t lead to varicose veins, but being overweight raise the chances for both conditions. You will be shocked to know that varicose veins and diabetes affect circulation, and one can suffer from deep vein thrombosis or get a skin ulcer. If a diabetic develops a skin ulcer due to an untreated varicose vein then the infection can become severe. One who has diabetes and a predisposition to varicose veins should take enough precautions.

This is what people with varicose veins and diabetes should do: Try to limit their salt intake, elevate legs when at rest, avoid alcohol and smoking, drink enough water, do not sit or stand for a long time, wear compression stockings, keep moving by exercising daily, eat fresh fruits and vegetables, avoid junk and processed foods, maintain an optimum weight, check your blood sugar levels on a daily basis, and take medication as suggested by the doctor.

(The author is Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon, House of Doctors.)