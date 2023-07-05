Lord’s Mark Industries launches Mark Microbiotech to conduct genome testing in India

Lord’s Mark Industries, a leading diversified business group, has launched a new wholly owned subsidiary – Lord’s Mark Microbiotech – to conduct Genome Testing in India with their first online lab.

According to a press statement, the new subsidiary has been established as a part of celebrations to mark the successful completion of 25 years of excellence in business by Lord’s Mark Industries.

“With the launch of Lord’s Mark Microbiotech, the company is also introducing saliva-based technology for genome testing through its brand MyDNA, which results 99% accuracy. The saliva-based test does not require the extraction of blood or a phlebotomist. An individual can do it after reading the enclosed instructions in the kit at their home. Lord’s Mark Microbiotech will aim to make the products and technology for Genome Tests available to the common people nationwide through doctors and healthcare providers,” the company said in a statement.

Through the company’s website, people can order Genome testing kits online which will be delivered within 48 hours and reverse pick up after the test is conducted, it claimed.

Lord’s MarkIndustries also has its patented algorithm called SNAPPY for calculating the Polygenic Risk Score (PRS), which estimates an individual’s genetic risk (predisposition) for a trait or condition. PRS takes the sum (aggregate) of all known common variants to calculate an overall genetic risk for a particular disease, it stated.

“Genome testing is an exciting new area with the potential to revolutionise healthcare in India. In this context, it is a matter of great pride that the launch of this new subsidiary coincides with the completion of 25 years of excellence in business by Lord’s Mark Industries. Lord’s Mark Microbiotech will focus on preventive Genomic testing for early detection, screening, and personalised interventions for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, or hereditary condition,” Speaking on occasion, Mr Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder of Lord’s Mark Industries, said in a statement.

The new subsidiary will aim to offer accessible and affordable Genome Testing in 48 cities nationwide. The initial focus will be on metro and Tier 1 cities and then Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns in the next 3-4 years, the company stated.

The genome testing kits of Lord’s Mark Microbiotech will provide an end-to-end preventive genetic testing solution, it claimed. The price range for the genome testing kits will be between Rs. 8000 to Rs.16,000.

The company will also collaborate with leading scientific and research institutes to develop and deploy diagnostic tools for diseases like cancer and tuberculosis. It will make an initial investment of INR 20 crore to generate revenue of INR 100 crore in 5 years, it announced.