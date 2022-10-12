Stellantis opens new software centre in Bangalore

European auto major Stellantis today inaugurated its new software centre in Bengaluru, India. The new centre will focus on the development of software and technological innovations crucial to the advancement of automobiles and mobility.

The company says the move is in line with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ vision of marking a new era for Stellantis in India and the long-term Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. The Bengaluru site is the company’s second global innovation centre in the country, the first one being in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The new facility is spread across 50,000 square feet and will serve as the primary development centre for STLA SmartCockpit – one of the three technology platforms that are key to its digital transformation strategy due to arrive in 2024 and deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms. In addition, the Bengaluru centre will play a crucial role in the development of AI and ADAS technologies for STLA AutoDrive.

Additionally, the Base Software Development team in Bengaluru will support Base software platforms made with the Classic and Adaptive Autosar frameworks.

The new center was inaugurated by Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, together with the Stellantis India top management team. The Bengaluru office will house state-of-the-art labs, including a next-generation acoustic lab, which is tasked with the development of specific audio signatures as well as premium audio experiences for Stellantis vehicle owners worldwide.

The establishment of the new digital hub as a key contributor of change for a sustainable tomorrow is a robust demonstration of Stellantis’ unabated dedication to facilitating the global mobility sector’s digital transformation.

Yves Bonnefont said, “Stellantis is proud to contribute to the age of software-defined vehicles. As a global organisation, we are committed to fostering talent across geographies. The Indian tech talent and its innovative startup ecosystem are important to accelerating Stellantis’ transformation to a sustainable mobility tech company. India plays a key role in Stellantis’ digital approach and development.”

The OEM says it has accelerated the hiring process for the new centre that will eventually employ approximately 500 people. In addition to leveraging multi-pronged hiring strategies, it is investing in the upskilling and reskilling of local talent to help empower them to take on global assignments.

The new innovation and development centre in Bengaluru will further help nurture Indian expertise in the software and technology sector and give Stellantis an opportunity to wield such proficiency in global markets. The company is also collaborating with Indian universities to explore the development of industry-specific curricula and support ongoing expansion.

The auto major says its software-driven strategy deploys next-generation tech platforms, building on existing connected vehicle capabilities to transform how customers interact with their vehicles and to generate 20 billion euro (Rs 1,58,660 crore) in incremental annual revenues by 2030.