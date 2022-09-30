Hyundai Motor partners TeamViewer for digital innovation in automotive smart factory

South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor Company has partnered TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalisation solutions to digitalise business operations and manufacturing processes for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS).

The partners will cooperate to maximise digitalisation benefits in HMGICS’ smart factory using TeamViewer’s augmented reality (AR) platform, which includes mixed reality (MR) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The platform will support assembly, maintenance, quality management, logistics, client experience projects and workforce training.

They will also conduct joint research and development (R&D) activities in AR-powered smart factory operations, immersive digital experience for frontline workers and AI support for a future automotive factory.

Overall, the partnership aims to drive increased productivity, accuracy, speed and safety of frontline production workers. To leverage these benefits for the industry, the two parties will also pursue global joint marketing of smart factory and enterprise AR technology.

Hong Bum Jung, CEO, HMGICS said, “We are pleased to have TeamViewer as a key technology partner for digital transformation in building a smart factory. Developing an intelligent manufacturing platform is an important part of Hyundai’s strategy to lead the future mobility industry. We are continuously innovating the overall mobility value chain, which includes presenting a vision for a future mobility smart factory. We expect the partnership will further accelerate our transition to smart factory and enhance its efficiency.

L-R: Hong Bum Jung, CEO, Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore and Oliver Steil, CEO, TeamViewer.

Sojung Lee, President, TeamViewer Asia Pacific, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company in digitalising manufacturing processes and building an automotive factory of the future. As digital transformation has accelerated on the shopfloor, there is a growing need for AR solutions like TeamViewer Frontline that helps by optimising manual work processes in industrial environments. Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company will further solidify our position as an enterprise software provider with specialised solutions for the manufacturing industry and it will strengthen our role as a leading player in the industrial metaverse space.”

HMGICS is the Group’s test bed and a global open innovation hub, which aims to develop new EV business models, forge innovative partnerships, produce mobility products, and develop the Group’s intelligent manufacturing platform to revolutionise the overall mobility value chain.