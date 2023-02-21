Howdyy partners Zepto to provide electric two-wheelers for last-mile deliveries

Howdyy, a SaaS-enabled and sustainable last-mile delivery startup has formed a strategic association with Zepto, a last-mile delivery service provider to promote eco-conscious deliveries.

The partners say the pilot which started few months ago in three cities – Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai was successful. This gives them the confidence that it has laid the foundation of the association and aims to provide at least 12,000 jobs in FY 2023-24.

Aashirwad Deshmukkh, Founder and CEO, Howdyy said, “Sustainability in logistics shall be the backbone of e-commerce and product-based companies. This partnership shall help in delivering the orders to the customers in a given time frame along with reducing the carbon footprint. We hope to expand this association to other cities as well.”

Vinay Dhanani, COO, Zepto said, “At Zepto, delivering groceries in 10 minutes is an outcome of tech efficacy, store planning, and a sustainable last-mile. We are constantly striving to adopt solutions that aid our vision of turning deliveries carbon-neutral. Our growing transition to an EV-based fleet is a step in the same direction and we are excited to partner with Howdyy for the same.”

At present, Howdyy claims it has an active fleet of more than 2,000 electric vehicles and aims to grow 5x in the coming financial year. The company has tied up with OEMS like Bounce Share and Yulu Bikes to enable 100 percent electrification in last-mile logistics. It counts the likes of Amazon, Big Basket, 1mg, Apollo Pharmacy, Zepto and Bluedart amongst its clientele base.