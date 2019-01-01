Watch: Rani Mukerji gets massively trolled for her opinion on #MeToo movement!

Rani Mukerji is being trolled on social media for her comment on #MeToo. (Source: CNN-News 18/YouTube)

Over the past few months, the #MeToo movement has been a subject of discussion across different industries, especially Bollywood, with many actresses calling out men in the position of power for alleged sexual harassment. In a roundtable conference moderated by Rajeev Masand for News18, actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji, Taapsee Pannu, and Tabu discussed their opinions on the movement. While all of them were on the same page, Rani differed in her stance.

Watch Video:

Anushka spoke about how the Me Too movement has forced people to introspect and was of the view that there should be some sense of fear. To this, Rani replied that as a woman, one has to be powerful and if such a situation comes one must have the courage to say “back off” and protect oneself. Deepika countered Rani’s statement saying that not all women would respond in the same way. Rani responded that those are the women who need to change. She also said that self-defence and martial arts need to be made compulsory in schools, adding that one has to take responsibility for themselves.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2019: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts, Wishes, Images, SMS, Quotes, Greetings – Download and share

While Deepika, Alia and Anushka were hailed for taking a stand for women at the roundtable, Rani was criticised by social media users with many calling her ignorant and her statements problematic.

Some of the comments and reactions:

Ok. So you can’t tell hundreds of mothers that they shouldn’t bring up misogynistic sons but you want to tell millions of girls out there to compulsorily learn martial arts and defend themselves? This is nothing but victim shaming and blaming.

Shame on you, Rani Mukerji! https://t.co/cfvn74fzPM — Sumeet Kaur (@Sumeetkaur102) December 30, 2018

The expressions of the other women on the roundtable, when Rani Mukherjee launched into her stupid diatribe against the #MeToo⁠ ⁠movement, say it all. pic.twitter.com/P7jIsZIVnr — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) December 30, 2018

#RaniMukerji was never relevant enough to be cancelled but seeing what she had to say abt #Metoo movement is truly appalling. The woman who has the biggest production house behind her rich entitled ass saying women should behave themselves? You’ve got to be kidding me!!! pic.twitter.com/RSN6jC5QNX — ً (@srkkajol_) December 29, 2018

seeing Rani Mukherjee talk about #MeToo and then comparing it to what Deepika and Anushka said about the cause.. you can clearly see the difference between the two generations — M U H A M M A D ALI (@alleearain) December 30, 2018

I’m cringing my soul out! Rani’s take on #Metoo is the worst thing I have ever heard, she’s basically saying that the victims should change but not the other way around. Annoying as fuck that she didn’t let Anu & Deepika talk… #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/du5ieVYhW1 — ♡ (@bollypardesi) December 30, 2018

I have so many thoughts on this discussion, all about #RaniMukerji and her pov of simply putting the responsibility on the MOTHER vs. the grown men that actually perpetuate the crime. This very notion of women should be a certain way is the very same reason why this shit happens. https://t.co/FGNqNgy79c — Nilam K. Patel (@nilamkpatel) December 30, 2018

However, the Twitter handle of MeToo in India urged those disagreeing with Rani’s viewpoint to give her opinion space, rather than abusing her for her statements on the movement. MeToo movement gained momentum in Bollywood in the year 2018, with several big names facing the music for their wrong deeds.

A request: Everyone is entitled to a view that we can fiercely critique or wholeheartedly agree with, as part of civil, democratic interactions online. Disagree with Rani’s views all you want, but please don’t leave abusive comments about her. Thanks. — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) December 30, 2018

Rani Mukherjee is a senior actress is Bollywood renowned for her acting skills. She comes from a Bollywood family and is the wife of industry giant Aditya Chopra who owns Yash Raj Films.