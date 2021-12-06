In today's jargon, the term "cinema digitalization" has a larger connotation.

We can’t simply appreciate technology advancements for how certain industries have progressed through time; we also have to acknowledge the unwavering hard work, devotion, and perseverance of select young professionals and entrepreneurs. It is critical to discuss more about such sharp brains, because they work to bring about a tsunami of positive change in their chosen niches, with the goal of propelling them to the next level of success.

From how movies are made to how they are edited to how consumers watch them, technology has fundamentally transformed the film industry.

Cameras required a complete crew to operate just 50 years ago, and if they wanted an aerial image, they required an aircraft-mounted camera that weighed more than the plane! And, once the footage was captured, the editing was done by physically cutting and pasting the footage together…not exactly a time-saving method.

Today, however, new, lighter cameras have enabled sharper photos and shots previously unimaginable. Furthermore, with the use of the cloud, editing films has never been simpler. Teams from all over the world can collaborate on a video from the comfort of their own homes. This opens up a whole new universe for filmmakers who previously would not have been able to participate.

Murtaza Rangwala (With Sonu Sood) who had earlier worked with celebrities says, Cinema digitization, to put it simply, is the use of digital technologies to present films on a screen.

Murtaza Rangwala who has also restored the hacked social media profiles of celebrities and earned money says he has seen the entertainment industry evolve over the years.

He went on to say that technology has transformed the film industry from silent, black-and-white pictures to high-definition films that can move viewers to another world in a matter of seconds.