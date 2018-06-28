Sanju box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer set for massive opening, could break Race 3 record

Sanju box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer should earn around Rs 30 crore on day 1. (Source: Twitter)

Drama, Excitement and controversies – three things every cinemagoer would be expecting this weekend from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic of Sanjay Dutt – Sanju that is set to release on Friday. The last big release of the first half of 2018 might turn out to be a gold digger for Bollywood and get the biggest opening of the year. The movie had become hot as soon as it was announced by Rajkumar Hirani and film and trade business analyst, Girish Johar believes that it should earn somewhere between Rs 27 crore to Rs 30 crore on its opening day.

Despite the makers revealing everything about the movie – from the star cast to their looks, there has been a mystery around Sanju leading to a craze among fans which has been visible on social media platforms. Add to this, the impeccable promotion and marketing of the film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Raju Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios and Sanju has touched the right chord with the audience.

“Sanju is a big film, everyone is looking forward to it. The trailer has done the trick, Rajkumar Hirani is coming back after PK. The audience is waiting for the movie excitedly. Ranbir Kapoor himself is a very big star and the songs have also done the trick. It should earn Rs 27-30 crore on day 1,” Johar told FinancialExpress.com.

Going by the buzz around the movie, it won’t be a surprise if the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ends up minting more money than Salman Khan’s Race 3 which had earned Rs 28.50 crore on day 1 earlier this month. The film may not have a star like Salman Khan but the content might play the role of kingmaker for Sanju.

“The craze is pretty much the same but Salman is a bigger star. Race 3 also did Rs 100 crore over the weekend and if everything goes well, I am expecting another Rs 100 crore in the next three days,” Johar said. He added that the weekend collection of the movie will eventually depend on the content. “If it is good, it should cross Rs 100 crore over the weekend. But, if the film is not good, the collection on Saturday and Sunday can come down to Rs 22-25 crore.”

Watch Sanju trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sanju comes at an important time for Ranbir Kapoor who is about to complete 11 years in Bollywood later this year. The 35-year-old actor may not have given a blockbuster in the recent times like some of his competitors like Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh but has certainly made some brave choices when it comes to picking roles.

Ranbir was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos which bombed at the box-office and would be hoping to convert good performance into solid business this time.

“It is an important film for him as the choices he is making as an actor are brave, unlike other people who do commercial films that are safe. He is doing different films and exploring more of his acting capabilities,” Johar said.

If there was one man in Bollywood Ranbir could have turned to revive his career, it was Rajkumar Hirani. The Munna Bhai MBBS director has a flawless CV with a number of hits and path-breaking movies to his name from PK to 3 Iditos. If there was an ingredient for success missing, the movie is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt – who is now a cult in Hindi cinema.

READ | Before Sanju release, a look at 5 Indian biopics that hit gold on box office

“This is a deadly combination. Rajkumar Hirani is one of the best directors we have in the country right now. Coming with him and a film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt who is a living legend right now. He is a big name and Ranbir Kapoor leading…the excitement levels are high right now. Hirani is a big name and no one can even doubt his direction capabilities. He has proved it in the past and his storytelling is exceptional,” Johar added.

Another thing that works in Sanju’s favour is that it will have a monopoly over theatres over the next week. Race 3 has already slowed down and there is no new big release this weekend. Apart from this, Sanju itself is releasing on 4000 screens across the country, hence being the biggest ever for Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood Hungama predicts a minimum opening of Rs 30 crore and believes that the number could well go up to Rs 35 crore. The hype is at its peak and the songs are already a hit among the fans. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also features an exciting support cast of Manisha Koraila, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma.