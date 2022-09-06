Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are getting married this month; Details inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get married by the end of this month. You read that right. The couple has decided to host an intimate reception in Delhi and Mumbai with their close family and friends. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. After much delays owing to pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors who were originally set to marry in April 2020 are finally getting married.

As per reports, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will reportedly be holding five functions for their wedding – sangeet ceremony, wedding, and three receptions. The couple will keep their wedding intimate but will go all out with the reception.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Richa Chadha had said, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible. (We) don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

For the unversed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met in 2012 during the shooting of their movie Fukrey and fell in love.

On the work front, Richa Chadha has Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her kitty. She is also producing Girls Will Be Girls with Ali Fazal. The two will also share screen space in Fukrey 3. Ali was last seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile. The mystery thriller also starred Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, and Armie Hammer.