Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crore mark in pandemic era

Bollywood movies released at the theatres this year has been able to revive the Box Office business after the lockdown for good starting with Gangubai Kathiawadi that did decent business and then Vivek Agnihotri’s sleeper hit Kashmir Files. The movie that landed at the theatres without much pre-release buzz has become the first post-pandemic release to cross the Rs 250 crore mark with its India collections. The Kashmir Files’ total worldwide gross is Rs 337.23 crore. Before the Mithun Chakraborty-Pallavi Joshi-Darshan Kumar starrer, Sooryavanshi was the highest-grossing Hindi film in the pandemic era, with gross earnings of Rs 293 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of The Kashmir Files and wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross Rs 250 cr [post pandemic]… Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens… [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: Rs 250.73 cr. #India biz.”

The Anupam Kher-starrer has earned an impressive Rs 250.73 crore till now in just over a month of its theatrical release. The film made on a budget of just Rs 15 crores is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s. Even with limited promotions and no big stars of current times, the movies managed to do business with strong word-of-mouth recommendations. The movie received positive reviews from many including Union Home Minister Amit Shah who described the film as ‘bold…truth.’

The Kashmir Files is facing stiff competition from SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The pan-India movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Kashmir Files, however, is facing tough competition from SS Rajamouli’s RRR made at a massive scale with a stellar star cast, high octane stunts, and special effects and has managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in a just few weeks of its release. RRR is the third Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Other Indian movies that are already a part of the prestigious club include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal.