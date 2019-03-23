Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Manikarnika actress to play J Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi; Watch video

Kangana Ranaut will be playing Jayalalithaa in a biopic called Jaya.

Kangana Ranaut Birthday: Kangana Ranaut tasted success with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as an actor and director. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on Twitter that she’d star in a biopic on former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s life. The actress has landed in this iconic role in director AL Vijay’s forthcoming film Thalaivi. Kangana also announced recently that she’d be working in her own biopic as well, which is still in the works.

The latest reports suggest that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to reprise former CM of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. This is indeed a massive opportunity for a Bollywood actress, who is not fluent in Tamil. The film will be bilingual and will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. The biopic will be helmed by AL Vijay, who is known for directing movies like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

Kangana Ranaut’s inclusion will ensure that the film gets a wider reach across the country.

Today, Kangana Ranaut turns 32 and the makers decided to announce the news. Composer GV Prakash, who will be scoring the tunes for Thalaivi, took to Twitter to reveal the big news.

His tweet read that after Gangs of Wasseypur this will be his venture back into Hindi. Kangana Ranaut will play the lead role in Thalaivi, the Jayalalithaa biopic.

Director Vijay, in a statement, said that the stature of this tall leader and courage inspired him to say yes as soon as he was offered this opportunity. He feels very responsible and decided to work very hard and relentlessly to deliver an honest biopic.

The makers have also obtained a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Mr. Deepak, the nephew of J Jayalalithaa. The research work has been on for the past 9 months and the film is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Baahubali and Manikarnika writer Vijayendra Prasad (father of SS Rajamouli) will monitor the team. Nirav Shah and Madhan Karky have been signed on as the cinematographer and lyricist for the film.