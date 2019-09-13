Bhoot Part One: New poster Vicky Kaushal’s horror film released in 3D

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ghost film is scheduled to hit screens on November 15.

Bhoot Part One: New poster of Dharma production’s film ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ was released on Friday, September 13. The poster which looks quite scary as it features the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor drowning inside a sinking ship while being wrapped around by a zombie The ghost/zombie that features in the poster has been so well presented that it gives you a feeling of fear. The best part is that along with a 2D poster the makers have released a 3D poster of the film too and one can experience it by hovering the cursor over it or by moving the mobile phone. Also, a 3D posters hints that the film might be released in 3D. The poster gives vibes of horror like the one of ‘being pulled down into the water by something unknown despite putting in all efforts.’

Both the 2D and 3D posters of the film were shared by Karan Johar on his official twitter handle. While sharing the 2D poster of the upcoming horror movie the producer-director tweeted, “Trapped in fear!! Save Vicky Kaushal from The Haunted Ship on November 15, in theatres near you. Bhoot part one.”

READ | Dream Girl Review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘angel priya’ act is a laugh riot

The actor ‘Vicky Kaushal’ also shared the poster on social media. While sharing the poster he captioned it as, “Cannot get away from the fear, cannot get away from the terror. Help me escape The Haunted Ship on November 15, 2019, in theatres near you. Bhoot part one”

The Bhoot part one has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Vicky Kaushal has wrapped up the shooting of the first part of Bhoot named as ‘The Haunted Ship’. While talking about this on his social media Vicky Kaushal stated, “Rolling of final shot for ‘BHOOT Part One: The Haunted Ship’ done and finally we wrap this very special film of ours. This film helped me fight many of my own fears through the whole production journey. Cannot wait to haunt you all out with this one on November 15. BHOOT Part One: The Haunted Ship.”

A poster of ‘Bhoot Part One’ has also been released earlier by the makers. This poster was also shared by Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram account. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in a cameo in the film. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will release on the big screen on November 15