Actor Mohit Baghel, who starred alongside Salman Khan in Ready, succumbs to cancer

The actor breathed his last in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Actor Mohit Baghel, best known for his comic character Amar Chaudhary in Salman Khan starrer Ready, passed away at the young age of 26, according to a PTI report. The actor was reportedly diagnosed from cancer recently. The actor succumbed to the fatal disease after six months of treatment in Delhi, Bollywood director Raaj Shaandilyaa told PTI. The actor breathed his last in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. He had been staying with his family for the last six months in his hometown.

Mohit’s treatment was going on in Delhi’s AIIMS hospital for six months and he seemed to be recovering as well, Shaandilyaa told PTI. He also said that the last he talked to the late actor was on May 15 when he was okay and seemed to be recovering from the disease. He also said that he got to know about his demise from a common friend in Mathura.

The association of Shaandilyaa with the actor dates back to the time when he was a writer in Comedy Circus and Jabariya Jodi. Baghel also played a range of comic roles in Comedy Circus during his initial years. Shaandilya also told PTI that he wanted to cast Baghel in his directorial debut Dream Girl which got released last year but could not do so due to the clash of timing.

Mohit was a versatile actor and he also had an apt sense of comic timing, Shaandilya said, and added, “We could not work together in my film Dream Girl because Mohit was already working on two films at that point in time- Milan Talkies and Bunty and Babli 2.” Apart from his much-appreciated performance in Ready, Mohit had also acted in Anupam Kher-starrer Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai in his short span in the film industry.