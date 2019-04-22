Why hospitality is one of the most flexible education streams of today

By Dilip Puri The world we\u2019re living in today would have been hard to picture just two or three decades ago. We\u2019re living in an era of entrepreneurs who have changed our landscape and daily lives. They\u2019ve changed the way we travel to a night out with our friends, or order food after a long day at work, or even buy groceries for our house. Our lives are more flexible; we\u2019re more used to change and we look forward to new challenges. In turn, if the world we\u2019re living in is making us more adaptable, why can\u2019t education be the same, too? Let\u2019s take a look at a few notable people who are currently influencing the modern business landscape. What do the CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, Mathieu Jaton, and the CEO of Rothschild Banking, Laurent Gagnebin, have in common? While they\u2019re both in vastly different industries\u2014one is in entertainment while the other is in banking\u2014they both share a common education. Hospitality education. So, how did two individuals who studied the same thing end up in such vastly different career streams? When it comes to hospitality graduates, ending up in something other than hotels isn\u2019t an exception\u2014it\u2019s the norm. The world\u2019s top ranked hospitality institute, \u00c9cole h\u00f4teli\u00e8re de Lausanne, conducted research on where their graduates end up excelling\u2014and the results speak for themselves. While 50% of graduates do end up working in hotels in some capacity, the remaining half are dispersed amongst some of the most booming industries in today\u2019s world. How does one education give graduates so many options? The answer is a curriculum that focuses on business, entrepreneurship and life skills over a rigid, fixed set of skills. At the heart of hospitality education, you\u2019ve got a programme that is designed to give students a foundation in business knowledge\u2014with modules in human resources, accounting, marketing, economics and revenue management. On top of that, you\u2019ve got soft skills, communication, leadership and customer service. Add on to that an introduction to entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking and planning, and you\u2019ve got an education that can be tweaked and adapted to almost any of today\u2019s most popular industries. Because of this three-pronged approach, hospitality graduates are some of the most flexible professionals entering the market. They\u2019ve received an education that can immediately place them in a managerial position in any job that has a strategic, service focused element. They\u2019ve got the toolkit to know how to deliver and measure consumer happiness, set new targets and pick apart the business to know where to improve and adapt. Forget being limited to just hotels\u2014these graduates have the freedom to join more streams than graduates of most traditional programmes. It\u2019s time to forget the concept of hospitality meaning just hotels. Hospitality education is broad, multifaceted and flexible. It\u2019s an education that\u2019s tailor-made for the dynamic world we\u2019re living in today. It\u2019s an education that gives you the freedom to choose your future in numerous industries and the skills you need to forge your own path if you so wish. It\u2019s time to embrace the world we\u2019re living in and open our minds to the world of opportunities offered by non-traditional education streams\u2014especially those as multidimensional as hospitality. The author is founder & CEO, Indian School of Hospitality, Gurgaon