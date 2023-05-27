What characterises a high-quality early childhood education programme?

By Pankaj Kumar Singh

Choosing the right preschool and daycare for your child can be daunting. Early childhood education plays a significant role in a child’s academic, social, and emotional development, making it crucial to select high-quality programmes. Parents must make informed decisions when selecting a pre-school and daycare to ensure their child’s optimal cognitive, emotional, and social development.

First and foremost, a high-quality early childhood education programme must prioritise the child’s holistic development. This means that the programme should focus on developing a child’s cognitive, physical, emotional, and social skills. A curriculum that encompasses a wide range of activities such as music, art, dance, outdoor play, and group activities can go a long way in ensuring a child’s overall development.

Secondly, the teaching approach used in the program is critical. High-quality early childhood education programmes should utilise a student-centred approach that prioritises experiential learning. The Montessori Method is an excellent example of an educational approach that is centred around experiential learning. In this approach, teachers guide children through hands-on activities that enable them to learn at their own pace and in their own way. Such an approach fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, essential skills for a child’s early education.

A high-quality early childhood education program should also have well-trained and experienced teachers who are dedicated to their work. Teachers who are trained in early childhood education understand the developmental needs of young children and can create an environment that is nurturing and supportive of their learning. Investing in early childhood education is one of the most important decisions parents make for their children. The first few years of a child’s life are crucial for cognitive, emotional, and social development. Children who receive high-quality early childhood education are more likely to succeed academically, have better social skills, and are more prepared for future success.

But what defines a high-quality early childhood education programme? Is it the number of activities offered or the quality of facilities? Or is it the qualifications and experience of the teachers? These are important considerations, but they do not necessarily determine the quality of the programme. A high-quality early childhood education programme is defined by its approach and philosophy. It is an environment where children feel safe, nurtured, and challenged to learn and grow. It is an environment that recognises and values the unique needs and interests of each child and provides a developmentally appropriate curriculum that fosters their individual strengths and potential.

“The approach to early childhood education is deeply rooted to the development of the whole child – emotionally, socially, physically, and intellectually. A high-quality early childhood education programme should provide a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment that fosters children’s curiosity, creativity, and love of learning. It should be designed to meet each child’s individual needs and learning style, and offer a rich variety of hands-on, experiential, and collaborative activities that promote exploration, discovery, and problem-solving. At the same time, it should also cultivate important social and emotional skills, such as empathy, respect, responsibility, and independence that are essential for success in school and in life. Preschool should empower students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to become self-directed learners, critical thinkers, and responsible citizens who can thrive in a rapidly changing world.”-

One of the key features of a high-quality early childhood education programme is the quality of the teachers. Well-trained and experienced teachers who are passionate about their work and committed to providing the best possible education and care for each child can make all the difference. Another important feature is the curriculum. A high-quality early childhood education program provides a developmentally appropriate curriculum that is designed to meet the unique needs and interests of each child. The curriculum should promote cognitive, emotional, social, and physical development through a variety of activities and experiences that are both fun and educational.

In addition, a high-quality early childhood education program should have a strong focus on social-emotional development. Young children are just beginning to understand their emotions and how to interact with others. A high-quality program provides opportunities for children to learn how to communicate their feelings, share, take turns, and develop positive relationships with their peers.

Investing in high-quality early childhood education is one of the best investments a parent can make for their child’s future. It is an investment in their cognitive, emotional, and social development that will pay dividends for years to come. A high-quality early childhood education programme is defined by its approach and philosophy, the quality of its teachers, the curriculum, and a strong focus on social-emotional development.

The author is managing director of Cambridge Montessori Preschool. Views are personal.

