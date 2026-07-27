India’s weightlifting contingent continued to deliver at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Raja Muthupandi adding a silver medal in the men’s 65kg category to cap a memorable day that also saw Mirabai Chanu win the country’s first gold medal of the Games.

The double podium finish has lifted India to eighth place in the Commonwealth Games medals table with four medals overall, one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

Raja’s medal came just hours after fellow weightlifter Rishikanta Singh had also claimed silver in the men’s 60kg event, underlining India’s strength in one of its most reliable Commonwealth disciplines.

Mirabai breaks India’s gold drought

India had opened its campaign with only a bronze medal from para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar before Mirabai Chanu finally ended the wait for gold on Sunday.

Competing in the women’s 48kg event, the Olympic silver medallist successfully defended her Commonwealth title to claim her third consecutive CWG gold, reinforcing her status as one of India’s greatest weightlifters.

The victory also marked India’s first gold medal at Glasgow 2026.

Raja keeps India’s medal momentum alive

Later in the evening, Raja Muthupandi ensured India’s medal tally continued to grow by finishing second in the men’s 65kg competition.

The silver takes India’s total medal count to four and further strengthens the country’s hopes of climbing the standings as athletics, wrestling and several other medal-rich sports gather pace later this week.

India moves into top eight

With Sunday’s performances, India now sits eighth in the overall standings. Australia continues to dominate the competition with 39 medals, while hosts Scotland and England remain among the leading nations.

Commonwealth Games 2026 medals table (after Day 4)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 17 9 13 39 2 England 4 9 6 19 3 Scotland 4 2 0 6 4 Nigeria 3 4 0 7 5 Canada 3 3 3 9 6 South Africa 3 2 4 9 7 Malaysia 1 1 1 3 8 India 1 2 1 4 9 New Zealand 0 3 2 5 10 Wales 0 1 3 4

(Table updated after India’s events on Day 4.)

With several of India’s biggest medal contenders still to begin their campaigns, including track and field athletes and wrestlers, Glasgow 2026 could yet see the country make a significant jump in the standings over the coming days.