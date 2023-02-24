PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2023: Class 12th English paper cancelled due to paper leak

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has cancelled the class 12th English board examination paper which was scheduled to be conducted today.

The paper has been cancelled by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after receiving a complaint about the paper leak. The minister has ordered a high-level inquiry and immediate action in the matter.

“Action should be taken on no tolerance policy,” Harjot Singh Bains said in the statement.

The examinations of classes 10th and 12th are being held from February 15 to April 5, according to an official release from CBSE.

With inputs from ANI