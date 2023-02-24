scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2023: Class 12th English paper cancelled due to paper leak

The paper has been cancelled by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after receiving a complaint about the paper leak.

Written by FE Education
The examinations of classes 10th and 12th are being held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.
The examinations of classes 10th and 12th are being held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has cancelled the class 12th English board examination paper which was scheduled to be conducted today.

The paper has been cancelled by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after receiving a complaint about the paper leak. The minister has ordered a high-level inquiry and immediate action in the matter.

“Action should be taken on no tolerance policy,” Harjot Singh Bains said in the statement.

Also Read

The examinations of classes 10th and 12th are being held from February 15 to April 5, according to an official release from CBSE.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 16:06 IST