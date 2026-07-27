After finally opening its gold-medal account through Mirabai Chanu, India heads into Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2026 with one of its busiest schedules yet. Athletics joins the programme for the first time, bringing some of the country’s biggest medal hopefuls into action, while weightlifting continues with two more Indian lifters chasing podium finishes.

India’s sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers will all feature across a packed day at Scotstoun Stadium. National record-holder Gurindervir Singh begins his campaign in the men’s 100m, while Murali Sreeshankar returns to Commonwealth Games action in the long jump. Tejas Shirse will compete in both the heats and, if he qualifies, the men’s 110m hurdles final later in the night.

The weightlifting contingent, which has already delivered three medals in Glasgow, will again be under the spotlight. Commonwealth Games medallist Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam competes in the women’s 58kg final, while Valluri Ajaya Babu takes the platform in the men’s 79kg category.

Swimming also offers medal opportunities, with Olympian Sajan Prakash contesting the men’s 200m butterfly, while Aryan Nehra lines up in the 800m freestyle final. Para swimmer Swatik Patil and para athletes Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu, Shyla, Sharmila, Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi will also be in action.

India’s boxers continue their medal pursuit with Sachin, Ankush, Sakshi and Sumit entering the ring, while lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics and wheelchair basketball complete another action-packed day for the Indian contingent.

India at CWG 2026 Day 5 schedule (IST)

Time (IST) Sport Event Athlete(s) Stage 2:40 PM Athletics Men’s 100m Gurindervir Singh Round 1 Heat 4 3:00 PM Athletics Men’s Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar Qualifying – Group A 3:00 PM Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Sajan Prakash Heats 3:55 PM Athletics Men’s 110m Hurdles Tejas Shirse Round 1 Heat 1 4:20 PM Athletics Men’s Long Jump Lokesh Sathyanathan Qualifying – Group B 4:26 PM Para Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 Swatik Patil Heats 4:45 PM Boxing Men’s 60kg Sachin Round of 16 5:30 PM Boxing Women’s 53kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Final 6:00 PM Boxing Men’s 80kg Ankush Round of 16 6:15 PM Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Vault Protistha Samanta Final 8:00 PM Weightlifting Women’s 58kg Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam Final 10:05 PM Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play 10:30 PM Boxing Women’s 51kg Sakshi Round of 16 11:35 PM Para Athletics Women’s Shot Put F57 Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu, Shyla, Sharmila Final 11:40 PM Athletics Men’s High Jump Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Tejaswin Shankar Final 12:00 AM (Tuesday) 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball Women’s Pool B India vs Wales Pool Match 12:02 AM Para Swimming Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 Swatik Patil Final 12:30 AM Weightlifting Men’s 79kg Valluri Ajaya Babu Final 1:00 AM Boxing Men’s 70kg Sumit Round of 16 1:07 AM Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle Aryan Nehra Final 1:10 AM Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Semi-final* 1:10 AM Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Pinki & Rupa Rani Tirkey Semi-final* 1:44 AM Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Sajan Prakash Final* 1:57 AM Para Athletics Men’s T38 100m Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi Final 2:15 AM Athletics Men’s 110m Hurdles Tejas Shirse Final*

*Subject to qualification.

Day 4 recap

India enjoyed its best day of the Games so far on Sunday, with Mirabai Chanu winning the country’s first gold medal in the women’s 48kg event. The Olympic silver medallist also became a three-time Commonwealth Games champion.

Weightlifting continued to deliver for India as Rishikanta Singh secured silver in the men’s 60kg category before Raja Muthupandi added another silver in the men’s 65kg event.

With those performances, India climbed into the top half of the medal table and will now hope its athletics stars can add to the tally as the track and field programme begins in Glasgow.