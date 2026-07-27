After finally opening its gold-medal account through Mirabai Chanu, India heads into Day 5 of Commonwealth Games 2026 with one of its busiest schedules yet. Athletics joins the programme for the first time, bringing some of the country’s biggest medal hopefuls into action, while weightlifting continues with two more Indian lifters chasing podium finishes.

India’s sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers will all feature across a packed day at Scotstoun Stadium. National record-holder Gurindervir Singh begins his campaign in the men’s 100m, while Murali Sreeshankar returns to Commonwealth Games action in the long jump. Tejas Shirse will compete in both the heats and, if he qualifies, the men’s 110m hurdles final later in the night.

The weightlifting contingent, which has already delivered three medals in Glasgow, will again be under the spotlight. Commonwealth Games medallist Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam competes in the women’s 58kg final, while Valluri Ajaya Babu takes the platform in the men’s 79kg category.

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Swimming also offers medal opportunities, with Olympian Sajan Prakash contesting the men’s 200m butterfly, while Aryan Nehra lines up in the 800m freestyle final. Para swimmer Swatik Patil and para athletes Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu, Shyla, Sharmila, Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi will also be in action.

India’s boxers continue their medal pursuit with Sachin, Ankush, Sakshi and Sumit entering the ring, while lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics and wheelchair basketball complete another action-packed day for the Indian contingent.

India at CWG 2026 Day 5 schedule (IST)

Time (IST)SportEventAthlete(s)Stage
2:40 PMAthleticsMen’s 100mGurindervir SinghRound 1 Heat 4
3:00 PMAthleticsMen’s Long JumpMurali SreeshankarQualifying – Group A
3:00 PMSwimmingMen’s 200m ButterflySajan PrakashHeats
3:55 PMAthleticsMen’s 110m HurdlesTejas ShirseRound 1 Heat 1
4:20 PMAthleticsMen’s Long JumpLokesh SathyanathanQualifying – Group B
4:26 PMPara SwimmingMen’s 100m Breaststroke SB9Swatik PatilHeats
4:45 PMBoxingMen’s 60kgSachinRound of 16
5:30 PMBoxingWomen’s 53kgGyaneshwari YadavFinal
6:00 PMBoxingMen’s 80kgAnkushRound of 16
6:15 PMArtistic GymnasticsWomen’s VaultProtistha SamantaFinal
8:00 PMWeightliftingWomen’s 58kgBindyarani Devi SorokhaibamFinal
10:05 PMLawn BowlsMen’s SinglesPutul SonowalSectional Play
10:30 PMBoxingWomen’s 51kgSakshiRound of 16
11:35 PMPara AthleticsWomen’s Shot Put F57Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu, Shyla, SharmilaFinal
11:40 PMAthleticsMen’s High JumpSarvesh Anil Kushare, Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar, Tejaswin ShankarFinal
12:00 AM (Tuesday)3×3 Wheelchair BasketballWomen’s Pool BIndia vs WalesPool Match
12:02 AMPara SwimmingMen’s 100m Breaststroke SB9Swatik PatilFinal
12:30 AMWeightliftingMen’s 79kgValluri Ajaya BabuFinal
1:00 AMBoxingMen’s 70kgSumitRound of 16
1:07 AMSwimmingMen’s 800m FreestyleAryan NehraFinal
1:10 AMLawn BowlsMen’s SinglesPutul SonowalSemi-final*
1:10 AMLawn BowlsWomen’s PairsPinki & Rupa Rani TirkeySemi-final*
1:44 AMSwimmingMen’s 200m ButterflySajan PrakashFinal*
1:57 AMPara AthleticsMen’s T38 100mRakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh TrivediFinal
2:15 AMAthleticsMen’s 110m HurdlesTejas ShirseFinal*

*Subject to qualification.

Day 4 recap

India enjoyed its best day of the Games so far on Sunday, with Mirabai Chanu winning the country’s first gold medal in the women’s 48kg event. The Olympic silver medallist also became a three-time Commonwealth Games champion.

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Weightlifting continued to deliver for India as Rishikanta Singh secured silver in the men’s 60kg category before Raja Muthupandi added another silver in the men’s 65kg event.

With those performances, India climbed into the top half of the medal table and will now hope its athletics stars can add to the tally as the track and field programme begins in Glasgow.