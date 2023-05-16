Utobo teams up with Microsoft; aims to empower online coachings.

utobo, a Silicon Valley based startup has joined forces with Microsoft and G7 CR Technologies to bring about a transformation in the growth and prosperity of small coaching businesses operating in the digital realm. Through this strategic partnership, utobo is determined to equip educators, course creators, and enterprises with user-friendly tools and valuable resources, enabling them to build successful online coaching brands while significantly reducing their operational expenses, according to an official release.

“utobo’s mission is to make learning accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all. By partnering with Microsoft Azure and G7 CR Technologies, we are equipping educators and course creators with the tools they need to succeed in the online space and ultimately make a significant impact on their students’ lives,” Raj Sahu, CEO, utobo, said.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to elevate the fortunes of small coaching businesses by streamlining the process of launching and managing online courses. By leveraging the advanced technological capabilities offered by Microsoft, utobo’s platform simplifies the transition to online coaching, facilitating the creation of captivating courses, fostering genuine connections with subscribers, and boosting revenue generation. With utobo, businesses no longer need to rely on multiple tools, as the platform offers an all-in-one solution for their coaching needs, the release mentioned.

The collaboration between utobo and Microsoft is set to amplify the platform’s capabilities, delivering significant advantages to a vast community of creators, solopreneurs, educators, and coaches spanning across more than 50 countries. With utobo already serving as their chosen platform for creating courses and digital products, this partnership aims to provide these individuals with enhanced support to establish robust online coaching brands. By levelling the playing field, the collaboration empowers smaller players in the market to compete effectively against larger counterparts, fostering a more diverse and inclusive learning ecosystem, it added.

