Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chairs meeting on formulation of HECI

According to Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development Minister, HECI should ensure employability, job creation, global outlook with strong footing in Indian Knowledge System and language.

Written by FE Online
It was proposed that HECI could be an overarching umbrella for guidance of all the higher education institutions of the country.
Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had an extensive consultation on taking further steps for the formulation of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

“HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook. It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions,” Shri Pradhan said during the meeting,

He further added that this important recommendation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonisation of education system of the country.

