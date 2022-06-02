The WorldGrad raises undisclosed funding from OES, Australia

Study abroad ed-tech platform, the WorldGrad, has raised funding of undisclosed amount from Online Education Services (OES), Australia. OES’s investment in The WorldGrad is expected to propel the growth of the platform and enable more students to study abroad at leading universities.

With the fresh round of funding, the company plans to to increase its market presence across India and expand its team, program and partnership offerings. Unlike most study abroad platforms, the WorldGrad enables students to complete a part of their overseas degree on the online platform and finish the rest on-campus abroad. The organisation has achieved an overseas progression rate of 100% for students who have gone on to study via hybrid overseas programs thus far.

“We can see an enormous benefit to having the strategic guidance of OES given their impressive track record of delivering quality-driven online education at a global scale,”Abhinav Mital, Co-Founder of The WorldGrad said.

The WorldGrad aims to make high quality overseas education more accessible to students through its range of hybrid programs, co-developed and delivered in partnership with globally ranked institutions. Through its program portfolio, The WorldGrad offers students a personalised path to over 1000 overseas degrees across key English-speaking destinations.

The investment in The WorldGrad will accelerate OES’s capability and showcase a commitment to online education enablement on a global scale. “The WorldGrad has significant potential to give students from India transformational access to an international, English-based education that might not otherwise be possible from an accessibility perspective,” Denice Pitt, CEO of OES said.

The WorldGrad is operated by Linc Education, an online academic services provider with a strong track-record of academic excellence and student success. In the last three months, the company claims to add seven partner universities that recognise its hybrid study abroad program. The platform further aims to double its university partnerships by the end of 2022 to reach 200 including over 50 academic program partners. The company further claims to be the first in India to combine employability skills with overseas education by providing virtual internships to students in more than 4000 companies from over 79 countries.

