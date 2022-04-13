STEMROBO expands operations to Ghana, establishes Tinkering Labs in over schools

STEMROBO Technologies, an Ed-Tech startup has expanded its footprint in Ghana with the establishment of Tinkering or innovation labs in over 50 schools. The labs aim to provide training in robotics, experiential learning, STEM education, IoT, and artificial intelligence to more than 3000 students.

In its new venture in Ghana, STEMROBO’s engineers from India will be providing training to the local engineers and teachers, both physically and virtually. According to the company, the establishment of innovative labs would provide the students the opportunities to develop computational and design thinking abilities, and a space to experiment, learn, develop and conceptualise different scientific ideas.

Some of the schools in Ghana where STEMROBO has established the tinkering labs include Danquah International School, Peculiar International School, Perpetual help School, Destiny Heights Academy, and Alpha Beta International School. The company aims to reach 300 more schools within a year of this expansion.

“Ghana is an untapped market where the scope of leveraging technology in studies is quite high and it is an opportunity for us to improve the STEM ecosystem where there is a less recognizable emphasis on STEM education. With our expansion in the African market, we will offer STEM and activity-based learning to Ghanaian schools,” Anurag Gupta, founder, STEMROBO said.

Read Also: UGC urges universities, colleges and IITs to submit proposal on Arctic studies for MOOCs