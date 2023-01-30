scorecardresearch
PhysicsWallah partners with Unicommerce for delivery of study material to students

The partnership aims to enable the company to strengthen its supply chain operations.

Written by FE Education
PhysicsWallah claims to cater to students of classes 6-12.

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah has partnered with Unicommerce for delivery of study material, as per an official statement.  The partnership aims to enable the company to strengthen its supply chain operations.

PhysicsWallah claims to cater to students of classes 6-12 along with aspirants of competitive examinations and provides study material as well as resources to its vast audience across the country. 

The company also claims to offer study material for students preparing for JEE, NEET, and other state board examinations and renders intensive courses to students.

“Partnering with Unicommerce will help us move many steps ahead as their tech-based solutions will improve the overall processes leading to faster delivery of the study material and offering a great learning platform for students,” Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO, PhysicsWallah, said.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 19:00 IST