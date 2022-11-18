Mphasis partners with Ashoka University to strengthen tech ecosystem 

Mphasis, an information technology (IT) solutions provider through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Mphasis F1 Foundation, has announced to strengthen their commitment to Ashoka University with a grant of Rs 18 crores, for a period of three years, as per an official statement.

Further, the grant is targeted towards the expansion of Mphasis Laboratory of Machine Learning and Computational Thinking at the University. “The partnership will also lay the foundation of Digital Makerspace to intensify engagement and experiential learning within the student community,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the expansion of the lab will offer spaces for experiential learning through live projects and hackathons and flexible spaces for industry-academia engagement through lecture series and workshops.

The Digital Makerspace aims to provide Computer Science (CS) and non-CS students with an equal opportunity to benefit from Ashoka’s interdisciplinary environment. The Digital Makerspace will be a collaborative workspace for making, learning, exploring, and sharing using high-tech to no-tech tools, that will enable the ideation of tech-enabled solution-centric startups

