Meghnad Desai Academy for Economics announces to introduce ESG elective under PG diploma programme

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) has announced to launch Sustainability Elective ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) under its Post Graduate Diploma in Economics programme from the academic year 2023-2024. The elective course aims to provide students’ with the understanding and tools to manage the rapid change in the environmental, social and governance aspects within corporate organisations. The demand for such skills is rising as corporations have to deal with climate change and social diversity with strong governance, an official release said.

MDAE further aims to add sustainability as a fourth education pillar to the organisation’s three existing pillars of economics, finance, and data science. The newly launched course on sustainability will cover sustainability as a societal goal for humankind. It will also acquaint students with the ESG framework as a driver for business strategies to attain sustainability. The course includes case studies to understand ESG’s contemporary legal and compliance implications, as well as its measurement.

“In the coming decade, sustainability and data science will be one of the biggest factors that drive career growth in the corporate sector. Our aim is to equip students with education and skills to make them job-ready in the rapidly evolving industries. This newly launched elective will help students get an enhanced understanding of sustainability under the purview of ESG. Our course is designed with theoretical and practical exposure which will help freshers, as well as professionals, expand their skill sets as per the evolving demands across sectors,” Amlesh Kanekar, director, Academic Programme, MDAE, said.

