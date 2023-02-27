Manipal Institute of Technology collaborates with international institutes

Manipal Institute of Technology, has partnered with Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP), National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO) in Japan, and Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) and Elcom Innovation, according to an official release.

The Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are aimed to encourage skilled based learning as well as create a robust platform for international knowledge exchange. The MoU with Universiti Malaysia Pahang and National Agriculture and Food Research Organization – Japan, aims to enable students and faculty at MIT to collaborate on research projects, redefine pedagogies and enhance knowledge exchange, the release mentioned.

On the other hand, the partnership with Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists and Elcom Innovation intends to integrate work-based learning into the curriculum, the release said. “At MIT, we place a strong emphasis on understanding the market dynamics and curating relevant courses for our students. The alliance with IDST and Elcom is an extension of this commitment and we are optimistic that it will create avenues for skill-based learning for our students,” Anil Rana, director MIT, said.

Furthermore, the MoUs with academic institutes such as Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) and Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST), and Elcom Innovation will lead to M Tech courses focused on electronics, communications and defence technology, the release added.