Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: Check confirmed date and time for subject scores on mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE

Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed that the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Result 2018 will be declared on June 8, 2018, at around 1 PM. The Maharashtra Board had conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 exam from March 1 to March 24, 2018. The students who appeared for the exam can check their Maharashtra SSC Results 2018 on – mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC result 2018 date:

The Maharastra SSC result 2018 will be declared on Friday, June 8, 2018. The board of secondary and higher secondary education has declared the date and time of the declaration of result.

Maharashtra SSC result 2018 time:

The Maharastra SSC result 2018 will be declared on Friday, around 1 PM. The board of secondary and higher secondary education has declared the date and time of the declaration of result.

The result can be checked from the websites listed below:

1. results.maharashtraeducation.com

2. mahresult.nic.in

3. examresults.net/maharastra

4. maharashtra.indiaresults

Step 1: Click on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: There will be a link saying “SSC Examination Result March 2018”

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name

Step 5: Click on Show Result

Step 6: The Maharashtra SSC class 10th Result 2018 will appear

Step 7: Or Download the SSC or Class 10th result

The students can also check the result via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111. The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year.

Last year the Maharastra Education Board had released the SSC or class 10 results on June 13, 2017. More than 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examination and more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam the last year. The pass percentage was 88.74 per cent in 2017.