Learner’s Park; Shaina Ganapathy of Embassy Group on changing phase of India’s education system

Shaina Ganapathy, head, Community Outreach, Embassy Group, shares her views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The new National Education Policy is holistic, in-depth and has a large focus on continuous evaluation and preparing students for higher education. At the state level, there are very committed leaders in the Department of Education continuously improving the opportunities available in professional development for teachers and integrating technology in curriculum.

The National Education Policy emphasises the importance of skill-based education and the professional development of teachers. Aiming to transform the Indian education system into a more student-centric system, this policy prepares learners for challenges in academics and various career paths. The NEP proposes a shift from the traditional rote learning approach to a more hands-on and experiential learning method that highlights practical skills and knowledge. The policy envisions a curriculum that is flexible, interdisciplinary and focuses on creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration.

Moreover, the NEP also underscores the importance of professional development for teachers. It aims to provide teachers with opportunities for continuous learning, upskilling, and reskilling, ensuring that they remain updated with the latest teaching techniques, technology, and knowledge. This will help to enhance the quality of education and ensure that students receive the best possible learning experience. Overall, the introduction of a skill-based curriculum and the emphasis on professional development of teachers in the NEP are steps towards creating a more inclusive, innovative, and effective education system in India.

Also Read: JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: Check cut off, toppers list and more

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

It is important for teachers to be accountable not just for teaching but also for learning outcomes of each and every student. This ensures that teachers are not just focused on delivering the curriculum in a straightforward manner, but also on taking the responsibility to address the learning needs of students who need additional support. Teachers should be evaluated on their ability to address diverse learning needs of students and ensure that all children are actively learning and making progress.

Teachers should also be provided with ongoing professional development training as per the NEP. This can help them improve their teaching skills and keep up with the latest research on effective teaching practices. Additionally, teachers should be encouraged to collaborate with other educators to share ideas and strategies for improving student learning outcomes. It is also vital that teachers are provided with the resources they require such as textbooks, technology, and classroom materials and receive support from administrators and other staff members to be successful. By making teachers accountable for both teaching and learning outcomes, we can ensure that students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for success in the future.

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

Due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, education institutions across the country had to rapidly transition to digital modes of teaching. Digital education and online learning hubs have transformed the way students learn and teachers teach. With access to data from around the world, students are no longer limited by geographic boundaries and can learn from experts in various fields from anywhere in the world. This has democratised access to education and made it more accessible for students who may not have had the opportunity to study at a top institution or in a particular field. Similarly, teachers can access online learning hubs to enhance their knowledge and skills and keep up with the latest developments in their field. They can connect with other educators from around the world and share resources, ideas, and best practices. This not only benefits teachers but also their students, as they can bring new ideas and techniques into their classrooms.

The availability of digital education and online learning hubs has also made education more flexible and adaptable. Students can learn at their own pace and on their own schedule, while teachers can create personalised learning experiences for each student. To help provide each student with an education that is right for them, digital modes of teaching allow learners to move past a one-size-fits-all approach.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

While the use of digital technology in education has many benefits, there are also some disadvantages. Access to digital technology can be unequal. This can create disparities in learning outcomes and exacerbate existing educational inequalities. An over-reliance on digital technology can lead to a loss of essential skills such as handwriting, critical thinking, and problem-solving. It can also lead to a lack of face-to-face interaction between students and teachers. This can be particularly problematic in subjects that require hands-on or interactive learning. Overall, while digital technology has the potential to enhance learning, we should consider its potential drawbacks and take steps to address them.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

My advice to students today is to understand that there is value in working hard to achieve their goals. Through their academic journeys, they have ample opportunities to know their strengths and use those strengths to build a foundation for the rest of their lives. If they put in the effort, the sky is the limit!

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn