Krea University officially inaugurated

On Sunday, Krea University—backed by noted global academics and top industrialists from India—was inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President of India, in Delhi. Based in Sri City (near Chennai), Krea University currently offers BA (Hons) and BSc (Hons) degrees in disciplines ranging from economics to computer science. It has opened the admissions process for the first cohort of undergraduate students who will commence classes in August 2019.

“Krea University brings a fundamentally different approach to higher education, called Interwoven Learning, which brings together thought with action, arts with sciences, and learnings of the past with preparedness for the future. In a world where employees are expected to reskill themselves six times over their career, Krea aims to produce graduates who remain resilient, agile and impactful,” the university said in a statement. It added that Krea’s curriculum contains modules intended to instil in its students “a sense of purpose, an appreciation for the societal impact of their actions, as well as a moral compass that keeps them steadfast as they navigate the complexities of the 21st century.”

The university’s faculty includes scholars from across a range of disciplines, including natural sciences, computer science, social sciences, arts and environmental sciences. “To bring a real-life and practical element to learning on campus, the faculty includes ‘professors of practice’, whose learning from their substantial achievements in various fields would be a great resource for students to draw upon,” it added.

Its admissions process doesn’t focus on ‘cut-offs’ or any singular criterion, but aims to understand the full contours of a student’s personality. “Short-listed candidates will be invited to a day of immersion at Krea, where they will work together in groups to solve a real-life problem at a site of business, cultural, historic, political or scientific significance,” the university noted.

It’s the brainchild of academics including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Fields Medal winner Prof Manjula Bhargava, Provost of Stanford University Prof John Etchemendy, and Centre for Policy Research’s Prof Srinath Raghavan. It’s backed by industrialists including Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Anu Aga, Sajjan Jindal and R Seshasayee serving on its Governing Council.

Its chancellor is philanthropist and ex-banker N Vaghul, and vice-chancellor is development economist and educator Sunder Ramaswamy.