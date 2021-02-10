JEE Main Admit Card 2021: NTA to release hall ticket on Sunday; check how to download

NTA will release admit cards separately for exams that are scheduled to take place in February, March, April, and May.

JEE Main 2021 Hall Ticket: For the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for students interested in pursuing B. Tech, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to roll out the admit cards for students by this week. Those preparing for the JEE Main exam will have to keep all their details ready for easy access to the admit card. On February 14, NTA will release admit cards for students who will be appearing for JEE Main to be held in the last week of this month. Students can visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in to download the JEE Hall Ticket.

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, a link ‘JEE Main admit card 2021’ will be available and candidates will have to select that.

The link will redirect to a new window

There, login credentials will have to be filled in the given space. In this case, it is the application number and password/ date of birth.

After logging in, the JEE Main 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Candidates can download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

It is to note that NTA will release admit cards separately for exams that are scheduled to take place in February, March, April, and May. Admit cards for one session cannot be used for the other sessions.

Meanwhile, JEE Main will be conducted between February 23 and February 26 and the exams will be taken in two shifts a day. One shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon whereas the other one will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

During the exam, students will have to take the admit card in a printed format along with a passport size photograph, a valid authorized photo id proof, self-declaration form, PwD certificate (if needed), along with hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle.