How Covid-19 pandemic has impacted Teaching profession and is changing its dynamics

The present situation is a battle for teachers.

By Dr Sunita Gandhi

The unprecedented pandemic and lockdown have changed the dynamics of education sector while opening new grounds for teachers to adopt the virtual environment. Teachers across the globe are requested to create a friendly and learning atmosphere embracing the virtual opportunities with the help of the technology.

The current situation is challenging but the it has also provided online learning opportunities, a virtual class where teachers can be connected to their students. The online leaning dynamics are different compared to the school teaching dynamic. However, adopting a new approach will have challenges and positive experience. In today’s world, technology has become an integral part of every individual’s life making complex tasks easier and seamless.

Teaching is beyond just a profession; it requires a teacher to keep learning and expanding the horizons for serving and shaping the future of tomorrow. Remote learning has provided teachers with an opportunity to use the innovation and creativity methods with assessments. This also helps to analyse the teacher-student relationship and to work on the progress. With remote learning there might be students struggling to cope-up and without having to meet friends at school there might be some challenges as well. Teaching profession here is evolving with an extra afford to help the students overcome these troubles and guide them to focus on their academics.

As difficult the situation is for the students, it is equally challenging to manage the timetable co-ordinating with the fellow teachers. The virtual teaching scenario has helped even the colleagues to work in more efficient ways. Discussing virtually on facetime or group meeting on Zoom or other video call apps has helped to recreate unique ways of helping students to prepare for their academics. Remote learning has also helped teachers to understand the emotional status of students. It has made them more empathetic and flexible and help the students keep-up their emotional wellbeing. Teachers are moving beyond their traditional teaching concepts and building a communication bridge with their students. Students need to understand that they are not operating in a vacuum, for this the teachers are individually connecting with every student.

Teachers for kindergarten have to be more innovative as kids of that age-group seek more attention. Kindergarten has always been a playschool with games, toys, etc to help the kids learn the basic in a creative and engaging way. With remote learning coming into the picture, teachers had to create fun yet learning videos while taking one-on-one session with the parents. Virtual learning has also helped build a strong connection between the kids and the teacher as they play games, narrate stories engage with the teacher. It is a fun experience for both teachers and the kids as they get to meet them virtually which earlier limited to only kindergarten. Kids of such young age connect easily through videos and other virtual means.

Teachers have also started initiating various technologies to communication with the students. Teachers are exploring various technologies or tools to explain about various concepts from the syllabus to their students. Virtual learning is not just about a skype classroom, it is also about engaging the students with the respective subjects. For instance, teachers are exploring YouTube and other platforms to showcase real-life examples or to explain scientific methods, experiments, etc. Teachers are going beyond the traditional textbooks to teach about a particular subject.

The integral part of the teaching profession considering the current situation is innovation and change as a response to the complexities in the society. Teachers are learning to make online notes, videos and study materials for students accessing to multiple technologies and information available to make the transition smooth. There are complicated subjects like math, science, etc for which teachers are creating gaming approach, experimental or practical approach to help students understand and engage with the subject. The entire distance learning has been opened opportunities for teachers to upgrade and embrace the opportunities.

With remote learning, evaluating the weekly tests or assignment has also become easier. The creative and engaging assignments as helped teachers assess the progress of every student while designing various methods to guide them further. Learning modules like game based or tech based are witnessing active student participation more than ever. Teachers are helping students to connect with various study groups across the world to prepare them better for their academics. This has led to great collaboration and exchange of productive ideas across the world.

As students are mostly connected to social media these days, teachers have adopted the digital social media mode to hold discussions on projects, subjects, competition, etc. Teachers are possibly adopting to every means of communication and technologies to help students with their academics. The present situation is a battle for teachers to make their students excel in every aspect and to ensure that teachers are undergoing through extensive learning modules themselves.

The dynamic of teaching is changing considering the current scenario but imparting knowledge is a continues process. Teachers across the world will continue to upskill themselves to build a better future for their students.

(The author is Founder of GETI and GCPL. Views expressed are personal.)