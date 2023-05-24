scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Results (Class 10th, 12th) – When, Where and How to Check

As per the official notification from the Gujarat Education Board, the GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared on May 25, 2023, at 8 am.

Written by FE Online
Gujarat Secondary, Higher Secondary Education Board Results, Class 10th, 12th,When, Where, How to Check
GSEB has already announced the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. (Image: FE)

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the GSEB SSC Result 2023 (Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023) and GSEB HSC Result 2023 (Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023) for Commerce and Arts streams tomorrow on their official website – gseb.org

GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

As per the official notification from the Gujarat Education Board, the GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared on May 25, 2023, at 8 am. Once the results are out, students can easily check and download their GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Also Read
Also Read

Here’s How to Download GSEB Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board – gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “GSEB SSC Result 2023” or “GSEB HSC Result 2023.”

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on “Submit,” and your GSEB Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Announcement

GSEB has already announced the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. The pass percentage for Gujarat HSC Science Result was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent, and for Group B, it was 61.71 percent.

More Stories on
Gujarat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 16:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market