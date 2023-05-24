Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Results (Class 10th, 12th) – When, Where and How to Check

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the GSEB SSC Result 2023 (Gujarat Board Class 10th Results 2023) and GSEB HSC Result 2023 (Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2023) for Commerce and Arts streams tomorrow on their official website – gseb.org

GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

As per the official notification from the Gujarat Education Board, the GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared on May 25, 2023, at 8 am. Once the results are out, students can easily check and download their GSEB SSC Result 2023 and GSEB HSC Result 2023 by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Here’s How to Download GSEB Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board – gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “GSEB SSC Result 2023” or “GSEB HSC Result 2023.”

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on “Submit,” and your GSEB Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Gujarat Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Announcement

GSEB has already announced the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result and GUJCET Results on May 2, 2023. The pass percentage for Gujarat HSC Science Result was recorded at 65.58 percent. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent, and for Group B, it was 61.71 percent.