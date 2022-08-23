Great Lakes Institute of Management announces 2-year AICTE approved PG in management programme

Great Lakes Institute of Management, a B-school, has introduced All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved 2 years post graduate diploma in management in the online mode. According to an official statement, the programme is designed with inputs from industry experts to cater to the needs of management professionals for the future.

The programme aims to enable the learners to obtain a strong understanding of business fundamentals and accelerate their career growth by transitioning into managerial roles, the statement said. The programme will be introduced from the Gurgaon campus this year, it said.

According to the institute, the post graduate diploma in management programme is designed to be offered in a flexible online learning format. “The learners can choose the relevant specialisation in domains such as data science and analytics, marketing and operations,” the official statement said.

Under the PGDM programme, the institute claims to provide students with live virtual classrooms, recorded lecture videos and study materials, discussion forums, and case-based learning.

“By adopting blended and online learning, we aim to provide management education in a convenient and affordable mode,” Mohan Lakhamraju, chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said.

Furthermore, it added that learners of the post graduate diploma in management programme will also gain access to career support by Great Learning, an ed-tech company for professional education and a part of the BYJU’s group.

Great Learning claims to work with 12,000 hiring partners to offer placement support to learners. Some of the marquee hiring companies include Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Dell, IBM, Flipkart, Infosys, Intel, Deloitte, among others, it said.

The company further added that upon successful completion of the post graduate diploma in management programme, learners will receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Centre for Online Learning at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon.

