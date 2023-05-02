Four PG programmes to get better career growth and hike

Are you looking to take your career to the next level and increase your earning potential? Pursuing a postgraduate degree can equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in your profession. It is one of India’s most sought-after qualifications that can make you a potential candidate for companies across all industries. With a postgraduate degree, you can get promoted to senior roles, switch industries, or receive a higher salary. The demand for management professionals is steadily rising, as companies seek business experts capable of solving real-world business challenges in a post-pandemic world.

According to recent data by Payscale, the average PG salary in India is Rs 7.73 lakh per year, and professionals with this qualification work in various industries, including IT, finance, and retail.

These programmes offer a range of specializations and are designed to meet the diverse career needs of individuals seeking a salary hike and career advancement. Let’s find out more about some of the PG programmes in India:

Post Graduate Programme in Digital Marketing by Meta Blueprint

As more businesses shift their marketing strategies to digital mediums, it’s becoming increasingly essential for marketers to have a thorough understanding of the latest digital marketing tools and techniques. The Post Graduate Programme in Digital Marketing, offered in collaboration with Purdue University and Meta Blueprint, is an online bootcamp that aims to equip learners with these skills. The programme claims to includes masterclasses from Meta and Purdue and case studies from Harvard Business Publishing, ensuring that learners gain practical knowledge and expertise in using top digital marketing tools.

The programme is six months long and delivered entirely online. One of the key benefits of this programme is that learners who complete it can get a six-credit transfer for the Purdue Online MS in Communication programme, which is a valuable addition to their academic credentials.

The programme has helped learners to receive a maximum salary hike of 300%, the company claimed. The industry average salary is Rs 7.25 lakh, it added.

Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management by UPES CCE

A Gallup study has shown that companies with high levels of employee engagement experience a 23% increase in profitability. A report by CultureIQ revealed that 73% of employers view a healthy corporate culture as a factor that provides their company with a competitive advantage. Additionally, a survey conducted by SHRM found that 89% of HR leaders stated that continuous peer feedback has a positive impact on their organization. Human resource management clearly plays a critical role in the success of any organization, as the HR department is responsible for the development and management of employees, drafting competitive compensation packages, upholding ethical standards, and resolving disputes.

The Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management by UPES CCE is a comprehensive programme that covers all the essential topics needed for a student’s overall career development, such as HR analytics, strategies, digitization, data visualization, and business policy and strategy, the company said.

The 10-month programme is designed for graduates from any recognized university with a minimum of 40% marks. The programme is delivered by highly qualified faculty and hiring partners belonging to top global organizations, which provides students with the opportunity to develop the capabilities and skills required for continual professional success in this field. Furthermore, the programme provides learners a dual certification from UPES and the University of Minnesota in partnership with Coursera.

PGP in Data Science by Praxis Business School

The PGP in Data Science programme, offered by Praxis Business School, is designed to equip business professionals with the necessary skills to contribute to the economic growth of the country. This full-time programme, previously known as the PGP in Business Analytics, spans nine months and offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential tools such as Python, R, Excel, SQL, Amazon AWS, and other critical skills such as Machine Learning and Data Mining in the analytics domain.

The programme’s primary objective is to prepare students for the role of a data scientist by providing hands-on training and practical exposure to real-world business problems. Upon completion of the programme, students will possess the technical expertise and analytical skills needed to excel in the field of data science. The programme’s total course fee is Rs 5.10 lakh.

Post Graduate Diploma in Energy Management by Symbiosis

The renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly and creating numerous job opportunities worldwide. The Post Graduate Diploma in Energy Management offered by Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning is a comprehensive programme designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the renewable energy sector. With the world increasingly looking towards renewable energy, this two-year programme aims to develop students’ competencies in areas such as energy policy making, financing, energy management, auditing, and infrastructure provisioning.

Upon completion of the programme, students can explore various career options such as Business Development Manager (Renewable Energy), Chief Investment Officer in Renewable Energy, Healthcare Consultant, and Project Manager Energy.

