Dibber Schools India aims to transforms early childhood education with nordic pedagogy; to expand across India.

Dibber Schools India, a chain of international pre-K schools, claims to have achieved success in implementing its ‘nordic pedagogy’ across 10 countries in the last two decades. With over 600 early childhood education centres under its management has been introduced based on its principles and practices, that is, fostering a holistic learning environment for young learners worldwide, Ritesh Handa, CEO, Dibber Schools India, told FE Education. “We have opened four centres in Bengaluru, one each in Hyderabad and Pune, and aim to establish 20 schools in Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai by March 2024. Additionally we aim to operate in tier-2 cities in India,” he said.

The concept of incorporating nordic pedagogy is aimed at providing children with opportunities for independent thinking and fostering collaborative learning, which aligns perfectly with the National Education Policy (NEP). The NEP places great emphasis on nurturing inner selves of children while promoting an understanding of the external world and the presence of others within it. “It recognises the significance of creating an awareness of the broader world and society as a whole. In nordic pedagogy, the focus is on a child’s intrinsic value, developing self- efficacy, diversity and mutual respect. Much like the NEP’s recommendation, nordic pedagogy takes a play based and holistic approach,” he explained.

The school claims to have about 40,000 students and 12,000 educators across 600 schools in 10 countries. Diber Schools aims to attract modern, cosmopolitan parents who are well aware of the importance of raising their children to be responsible citizens and seek substantial support from their child’s educational institution. “These parents prioritise holistic development and aspire for their children to become self-assured individuals equipped with necessary skills and competencies required for the 21st century learner. We have been getting a great response on our facilities, learning resources and educators from the cities we have begun our operations in, and we aim to continue this momentum in other target cities as well,” he added.

Dibber Schools claims to have a comprehensive team of academicians who have collaborated with the group’s global pedagogues to ensure the complete implementation of every aspect of the recommendations put forth by the NEP. They have formulated a plan to align their teachers at two levels. The first level entails conducting an extensive series of training with a specific focus on developing Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) and integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into their teaching methods. “This approach involves actively engaging the child as a participant in the learning process. The second level involves providing guidelines and curriculum tailored to the educational context in India. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to create a conducive learning environment that empowers teachers to take on the role of an engaged educator at Dibber,” Handa added.

