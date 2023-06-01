Delhi High court stayed appointment in Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies

Delhi High Court (HC) has stayed the appointment in Delhi University (DU’s) College of Vocational Studies (CVS) till July 28, 2023. A petition on widespread manipulation of the teaching roster was filed by a teacher who joined the college in 2017 as a general category candidate but his position was missing in the permanent appointment advertisement. Justice Jyoti Singh ordered that the roster needs to be examined and college can’t make any appointment without the approval of HC.

“There were four vacancies in our department of tourism out of which one was unreserved. However, when the posts got advertised, all got converted to reserved posts. The court has made important points, including that Kushwah shouldn’t be terminated till the next date of hearing and that the recruitment process cannot take place without the court’s permission,” Kumar Ashutosh, president, CVS teachers’ body, said.

He added that even in the history department, an ST post was converted to an unreserved post and the ad hoc teacher who was teaching against the ST post has approached court.

Three more petitions are filed in HC against the illegal reinstatement of Principal Inderjeet Dagar who was allegedly sent on forced leave in January, 2022 amid massive corruption charges but got reinstated by Sangeet Ragi, chairman of Governing body. The court has issued a notice to the university in this regard.

Teachers argue that Dagar is proven guilty and he is further facing inquiries by CVC and Lokpal so he should not be a part of any recruitment process. “Dagar has manipulated the roster and a ST candidate has also lost his job because of this,” they alleged.

