Centre steps in as 50% engineering seats go vacant, IIT-Delhi asked to draft ‘plan’

Amidst reports that seats in technical education courses were still vacant, the central government has directed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi to come up with a comprehensive blueprint, which will keep the national perspective in mind, to project the requirement for education programmes in engineering, management and architecture, among others, over the next decade.

The plan will analyze the current situation of the industry and job creation. This plan will predict the demand for technical courses in the near future and help the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to decide over approvals to new institutes and seats, The Indian Express reported.

Last year, AICTE had set up a committee to draft such a plan. Former vice-chancellor of Vishveswarya Technological University, Belgaum, Professor H P Khincha was heading that panel. The committee had suggested that AICTE take out a tender seeking the private sector’s help in collating data.

The central government had intervened and asked IIT-Delhi to coordinate with an IIT/ IIM/ NIT in each state to prepare a state perspective plan. Subsequently, based on the state plans, it will draft a national perspective plan. IIT-Delhi needs to finish the task within four months, according to IE report.

It has been learnt that the largest chunk of technical education seats (70 per cent) are in the engineering discipline. Management (MBA), pharmacy, computer applications (MCA), architecture, town planning, hotel management and ‘applied arts and crafts’ form the rest. Of the 15.5 lakh BE/ BTech seats in 3,291 engineering colleges across the country, over half (51 per cent) were vacant in 2016-17, according to AICTE data. Last year, again, half of the 14.76 lakh engineering seats had no takers.

Earlier this month, in an unprecedented move, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) had issued an extended merit list after the HRD Ministry asked them to do so. The revised merit list has as many as 31,980 candidates as having qualified for the JEE-Advanced. The first list, which was released on June 10, had 18,138 candidates.