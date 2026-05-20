TN SSLC Result 2026 Official Website: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today at 9:30 am. Students can access their marks, pass status, and subject-wise scores through the official result portals by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Students are advised to keep their registration details handy to check their results without delay and download the provisional marksheet for admission and document verification processes. The TN SSLC 2026 theory examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 6 across Tamil Nadu. Practical examinations had taken place earlier in February.

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: Official websites to check scores

Students can check the TN SSLC Result 2026 through the official portals including-

tnresults.nic.in

DGE Tamil Nadu.

Due to heavy traffic right after the announcement, students are advised to keep alternative websites ready. Schools will also receive access to student result data after declaration.

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: Steps to check scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results:

-Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

-Click on the “TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your registration number and date of birth.

-Submit the details to view your scorecard.

-Check your subject-wise marks and qualifying status carefully.

-Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

TN SSLC Class 10 Results 2026: Login Credentials Required

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready before checking the TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 online:

-Registration Number / Roll Number

-Date of Birth

-Details must match the admit card or hall ticket exactly

-Incorrect credentials may prevent access to the scorecard

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations conducted across the state. The result announcement will mark the end of the 2025-26 academic session for lakhs of students. Parents and schools are also eagerly waiting for the overall pass percentage and district-wise performance statistics.

