CEED 2020 result announced: Here’s how to check, other details

The online registration for CEED 2020 began on October 9 last year

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay announced results for CEED 2020. Those who had earlier appeared for the exam, must check their results at the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in. The said exam was conducted at a large number of centres on January 18, 2020.

The scorecard of candidates will be valid till March 3, next year. Though this entrance exam CEED is looking to select candidates for admissions to programmes like Master of Design and PhD in Design.

Sharing the score card link of CEED 2020, the IIT-Bombay wrote, “CEED 2020 scorecard is available to view and download from the website. This document will help to read the score and rank obtained by the candidate. Please note that the Score Card will be given to ONLY qualified candidates.”

Here’s how candidates may check their results

1. Candidates must first visit the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. After this, they must click on the ‘Portal’ link

3. Now candidates must then navigate inside the link after clicking on log in.

4. Candidates must now fill up their required details and log in further.

5. Results will now be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates must now download their results

7. They must then take out a print out.

8. Candidates can keep this printouts safely for future use.

Earlier, the online registration for CEED 2020 began on October 9 last year, and it went on till November 15 with regular fee. With the late fee of Rs 500, the last date to apply was November 20. While the admit card was released on January 1, the last date to rectify discrepancies in admit card was January 7.

About CEED exam

This exam is conducted by IIT Bombay. The written exam is conducted for admission to programmes like Master of Design and PhD in Design. It may be noted that Qualifying this exam does not guarantee admission to any institutes sharing results.