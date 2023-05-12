CBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2023: No merit list this year to avoid unhealthy competition

CBSE Topper List 2023 Class 12th: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for class 12th Board examination 2023. However, the Board has said that it will not release the toppers list for CBSE class 12th this year. The step has been taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. In a notification issued by CBSE, the Board said that 0.1% students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects will be provided a merit certificate instead. CBSE will further not award first, second, or third divisions to its students this year.

“As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE. Also, Board is not awarding first, second, or third divisions to its students. However, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects,” the CBSE notification read.

According to the CBSE, the overall pass percentage for class 12th in 2023 is 87.33%. The class 12th pass percentage has dropped in 2023 by 5.38% from 92.71% in 2022. Trivandrum, Kerala, recorded the highest overall pass percentage for class 12th at 99.91%. The region was followed by Bengaluru 98.64%, Chennai 97.40%, and Delhi West 93.24%. The lowest CBSE class 12th pass percentage was witnessed in Prayagraj 78% Dehradun 80.26%, Noida 80.36%, and Bhopal 83.54% regions.

Furthermore, 22,622 students secured 95% and above in CBSE Class 12th 2023 exams while over 1.12 lakh students secured 90% and above. Girls outperformed boys by 6.01% in CBSE 2023 exams with an overall pass percentage of 90.68% as compared to 84.67% for boys.